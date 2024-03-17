9. Work & Energy
Power
9. Work & Energy Power
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a facility for water storage, a tank holds water at an elevation of 150 m above ground level. Water is continuously pumped into the tank at a rate of 8000 kg/s for 12 hours. Assuming all the stored energy is discharged over 16 hours with an efficiency of 80%, what is the average power output during the release phase?
In a facility for water storage, a tank holds water at an elevation of 150 m above ground level. Water is continuously pumped into the tank at a rate of 8000 kg/s for 12 hours. Assuming all the stored energy is discharged over 16 hours with an efficiency of 80%, what is the average power output during the release phase?