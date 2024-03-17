9. Work & Energy
Power
9. Work & Energy Power
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a flat horizontal highway, a 350 kg motorcycle's speed drops from 86 km/h to 70 km/h in 5.0 s while it is in neutral gear. Calculate what the approximate value of power (both in watts and hp) that will be needed for the motorcycle to maintain a constant speed of 72 km/h on the highway.
On a flat horizontal highway, a 350 kg motorcycle's speed drops from 86 km/h to 70 km/h in 5.0 s while it is in neutral gear. Calculate what the approximate value of power (both in watts and hp) that will be needed for the motorcycle to maintain a constant speed of 72 km/h on the highway.