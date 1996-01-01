3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sketch the velocity vector (v) and calculate the vx and vy components of a hiker moving at 1.5 m/s, 25° counterclockwise from the negative x-axis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
figure a
vx = - 1.50 m/s
vy = + 0.63 m/s
B
figure b
vx = - 1.36 m/s
vy = + 0.63 m/s
C
figure c
vx = - 1.50 m/s
vy = +0 m/s
D
figure d
vx = - 1.36 m/s
vy = - 0.63 m/s
