24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field Lines
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A -16 nC tiny metallic sphere is placed at one corner of a square of side length 25 cm as shown in the image. Find the electric-field vector produced at the opposite corner of the square.
A -16 nC tiny metallic sphere is placed at one corner of a square of side length 25 cm as shown in the image. Find the electric-field vector produced at the opposite corner of the square.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude = 1.15 × 103 N/C
Direction: 45° counterclockwise from the positive x-axis
Direction: 45° counterclockwise from the positive x-axis
B
Magnitude = 1.15 × 103 N/C
Direction: 225° counterclockwise from the positive x-axis
Direction: 225° counterclockwise from the positive x-axis
C
Magnitude = 2.30 × 103 N/C
Direction: 45° clockwise from the positive x-axis
Direction: 45° clockwise from the positive x-axis
D
Magnitude = 2.30 × 103 N/C
Direction: 225° clockwise from the positive x-axis
Direction: 225° clockwise from the positive x-axis