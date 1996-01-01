24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field Lines
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metallic sphere of charge q and mass 1 kg is released from rest at a height d above a large plate. What magnitude and sign of charge would make the sphere suspended in the air? The electric field due to the plate is approximately 150 N/C and points toward the plate.
A metallic sphere of charge q and mass 1 kg is released from rest at a height d above a large plate. What magnitude and sign of charge would make the sphere suspended in the air? The electric field due to the plate is approximately 150 N/C and points toward the plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
q = - 6.54 × 10-2 C
B
q = - 1.52 × 10-1 C
C
q = 1.52 × 10-1 C
D
q = 6.54 × 10-2 C