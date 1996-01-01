A setup consisting of two connected rails and a magnet is used to demonstrate electromagnetic principles. The magnet produces a constant vertical magnetic field of 0.35 T. The rails are inclined at an angle θ = 45° with respect to the horizontal plane. A rod with a length of 1.5 m, a mass of 25 g, and a resistance of 0.15 Ω is released from rest and is capable of sliding frictionlessly along the rails. In the presence of the magnetic field, an induced current flows counterclockwise in the rod. Calculate the rod's terminal speed. Assume that the resistance of the rails is negligible.