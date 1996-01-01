During a physics lab experiment, a conductor rod is placed between two frictionless metal rails, forming a loop. The rails are positioned on a horizontal table, and the top view of the experiment is shown in the figure below. A constant vertical magnetic field B=600 mT is applied, and a battery with an electromotive force E=0.25 V is connected to the loop. When the switch is closed at t=0s, the rod begins to slide along the rails. Calculate the rod's terminal velocity. The battery has an internal resistance of r=4.0 Ω, while the resistance of the rails and the rod itself is negligible.



