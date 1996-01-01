30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The square loop, with a resistance of 0.050 Ω, depicted in the figure below is moving at a speed of 5.0 m/s relative to a long, straight wire. Determine the induced current in the loop at this particular moment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 mA
B
0. 10 mA
C
0.25 mA
D
1.5 mA