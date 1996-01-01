18. Waves & Sound
Wave Functions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a P-seismic wave traveling in the x direction and modeled by the equation D(x,t)=A cos (kx-ωt). Where the amplitude A is in meters, the wave vector k is in rad/m and the angular frequency ω in rad/s. Determine the axis along which the rock's particles oscillate.
A
Parallel to the propagation direction
B
Perpendicular to the propagation direction
C
Randomly
D
The rock's particles don't oscillate.