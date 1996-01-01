36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scanning tunneling microscope (STM) is a powerful tool for imaging the surface of a material down to individual atoms with high resolution. Determine by what factor the tunneling current increase if the nickel atom has a height of 0.032 nm and its work function is Φw= 5.15 eV. The barrier's width is 0.41 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.12
B
4.73
C
5.25
D
10.3