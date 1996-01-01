36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an STM, the tunneling probability is very sensitive to the distance between the probe and the surface. Consider a sodium atom with a work function of Φw= 2.8 eV. The gap from the sodium surface to the STM probe is 0.47 nm. If we can accurately detect an 8.0% current change, determine the smallest height change that this STM can detect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.006 pm
B
0.008 nm
C
0.004 pm
D
0.005 nm