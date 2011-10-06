1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
The principal quantum number is 3 when the electron is in an nth M-shell. What should be the lowest value of its orbital angular momentum? Write your answer in multiples of ħ and in SI units where ħ = h/2ℼ.
The principal quantum number is 3 when the electron is in an nth M-shell. What should be the lowest value of its orbital angular momentum? Write your answer in multiples of ħ and in SI units where ħ = h/2ℼ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lmin = 3ħ
B
Lmin = ħ/2
C
Lmin = 0
D
Lmin = ħ