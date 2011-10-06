1. Intro to Physics Units
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electron transitions from the M-shell to the N-shell. Determine the highest value of its orbital angular momentum after the transition. Write your final answer in terms of ħ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Lmax = 16√3 ħ
B
Lmax = 6√2 ħ
C
Lmax = 2√3 ħ
D
Lmax = √6 ħ