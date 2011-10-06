Consider a quantum particle (m = 9.11 × 10 -31 kg )that lies inside a 3D cubical box. The side of the box is 5.00 × 10-11 m in length and the probability of finding the particle outside the box is zero. When the particle jumps from an excited state (n x = 2, n y = 1, n z = 2) to a ground state( n x = 1, n y = 1, n z = 1) a photon of wavelength, λ is emitted. Calculate the wavelength, λ of the emitted photon.