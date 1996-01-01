33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lepidopterist uses a magnifying glass (a type of converging lens) that has a focal length of 10.0 cm to inspect a moth that is 2.0 cm long. The moth is placed 9.0 cm away from the lens. Calculate the numerical values for: (i) the position s' and (ii) the height h' of the image.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) s' = -90 cm, (ii) h' = 20 cm
B
(i) s' = -90 cm, (ii) h' = 10 cm
C
(i) s' = 90 cm, (ii) h' = 20 cm
D
(i) s' = 90 cm, (ii) h' = 10 cm