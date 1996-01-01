33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A photographer is taking a photograph of a person who is standing 3.0 m away from her. She is using a camera with a 50 mm focal length lens. The person's face is approximately 20 cm long in height. What is (i) the image distance and (ii) the height of the person's face image on the camera's sensor?
A photographer is taking a photograph of a person who is standing 3.0 m away from her. She is using a camera with a 50 mm focal length lens. The person's face is approximately 20 cm long in height. What is (i) the image distance and (ii) the height of the person's face image on the camera's sensor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 51 mm, (ii) 3.4 mm
B
(i) 51 mm, (ii) 34 mm
C
(i) 98 mm, (ii) 6.5 mm
D
(i) 98 mm, (ii) 65 mm