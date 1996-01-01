7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Systems of Objects with Friction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mike is working as a helper in an appliance showroom. He is trying to pull a 25 kg refrigerator with a force of 125 N but he is unable to move it. Determine the force of friction acting on the refrigerator if the coefficient of static friction between the refrigerator and the showroom floor is 0.60.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
147 N
B
125 N
C
245 N
D
120 N