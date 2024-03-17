12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck decreases its speed from 70 km/h to 50 km/h as it takes a curved exit ramp off a highway. The ramp curves with a constant radius of 100 meters. Sketch and label the total acceleration, radial acceleration, and tangential acceleration vectors for the truck as it slows down on the exit ramp.
