12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bicyclist maintains a constant speed of 20 km/h while cycling along a circular path with a constant radius of 25 meters in a park. Sketch and label the total acceleration, radial acceleration, and tangential acceleration vectors for the bicyclist.
