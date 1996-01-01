33. Geometric Optics
Reflection of Light
33. Geometric Optics Reflection of Light
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A microscope with a tube length of 150 mm comprises a 30x objective lens and a 20x eyepiece. Determine the approximate distance between the objective lens and the sample when the microscope is adjusted for relaxed viewing.
A microscope with a tube length of 150 mm comprises a 30x objective lens and a 20x eyepiece. Determine the approximate distance between the objective lens and the sample when the microscope is adjusted for relaxed viewing.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.2 mm
B
1.9 mm
C
4.8 mm
D
4.2 mm