21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical container of diameter 240 mm is filled with 34 g of nitrogen gas at 35°C. Determine the pressure of the nitrogen gas in the container as reported by a pressure gauge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.9 × 105 Pa
B
3.3 × 105 Pa
C
1.9 × 105 Pa
D
4.3 × 105 Pa