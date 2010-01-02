21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sphere of diameter 220 mm holds 36 g of chlorine gas at room temperature (25°C). Calculate the number density of chlorine gas in the container.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 1026 molecules/m3
B
5.5 × 1019 molecules/m3
C
5.5 × 1025 molecules/m3
D
5.5 × 1022 molecules/m3
E
1.2 × 1020 molecules/m3