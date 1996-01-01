8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario in which a square metallic object of mass 1 kg hangs from a 3 m long rope. If the object is displaced from equilibrium and allowed to oscillate, moving toward the bottom, when it reaches a speed of 3.2 m/s, it makes a 25° angle with the vertical. Determine the tension in the rope at this particular instant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.26 N
B
6.28 N
C
12.3 N
D
8.87 N