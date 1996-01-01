An orchestral harpist is fine-tuning his harp to ensure that the notes are accurately tuned. When in tune, note C should be at a frequency of 523 Hz, and note G should be at 784 Hz. Compared with a properly tuned C string, the harpist finds the G string's tension to be somewhat low, so he tightens the string in small increments until it reaches the desired level. Determine the frequency of the G string when the harpist detects a difference of five beats per second.