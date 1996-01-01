8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An asteroid with a mass 'm', sharing the orbit with a planet 'X', revolves around the sun. Calculate the orbital radius and velocity of the asteroid given that it has a period of 4.0 Earth years. The Gravitational constant is 6.67 × 10-11 Nm2/kg2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
r = 3.77 x 1011 m, v = 27.64 km/s
B
r = 3.77 x 1011 m, v = 18.76 km/s
C
r = 6.24 x 1011 m, v = 30.21 km/s
D
r = 6.24 x 1011 m, v = 19.72 km/s