8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's Third Law
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A satellite moves around its host planet Quintarion along a circular path at a velocity of 9.2 km/s.To complete a single orbit, it requires 32 hours. Calculate the mass of the parent celestial body Quintarion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.52 × 1025 kg
B
2.26 × 1028 kg
C
3.27 × 1024 kg
D
2.14 × 1026 kg