7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
At an initial speed of vb, a bead gun fires a metallic ball of mass mb and radius rb horizontally into a barrel containing sunflower oil (viscosity η). Find an algebraic expression for the time-varying horizontal velocity by applying Stokes' law to the ball. Neglect the gravitational force.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx(t)=vbe - [6πη/mb] t
B
vx(t)=vbe - [3πηrb/mb] t
C
vx(t)=vbe - [6πηrb/mb] t
D
vx(t)=vbe - [mb/6πηrb] t