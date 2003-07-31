5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
On top of a building, a ball is thrown towards a taller building a certain distance away. The initial velocity of the ball is 14.5 m/s at 21.5° above the horizontal. It hits the ground 3.8 s later. Ignore air resistance. What are the components of the ball's velocity initially and at the end of its trajectory?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v0x = -31.93 m/s, v0y = 13.49 m/s, vy = 5.31 m/s
B
v0x = -31.93 m/s, v0y = 5.31 m/s, vy = 13.49 m/s
C
v0x = 13.49 m/s, v0y = 5.31 m/s, vy = -31.93 m/s
D
v0x = 5.31 m/s, v0y = 13.49 m/s, vy = -31.93 m/s