5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Positive (Upward) Launch
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
From sea level, an archer stands on the edge of a cliff that is 20 m above the ground. He fires an arrow with a speed of 70 m/s at an angle of 58° above the horizontal. Draw the x-t, y-t, ux-t, and uy-t graphs for the motion of the arrow upon shooting. Ignore air resistance.
From sea level, an archer stands on the edge of a cliff that is 20 m above the ground. He fires an arrow with a speed of 70 m/s at an angle of 58° above the horizontal. Draw the x-t, y-t, ux-t, and uy-t graphs for the motion of the arrow upon shooting. Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D