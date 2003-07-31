In an arcade, you can get more arcade tickets the more balls you shoot through a ring in the game machine. The ring is placed above the point where you throw the ball, 1.5 m away from you (horizontally). If you throw the ball with a velocity of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 25°, the ball will pass through the ring. What is the vertical component of the velocity of the ball just before it passes through the ring? Ignore air resistance.