5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an arcade, you can get more arcade tickets the more balls you shoot through a ring in the game machine. The ring is placed above the point where you throw the ball, 1.5 m away from you (horizontally). If you throw the ball with a velocity of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 25°, the ball will pass through the ring. What is the vertical component of the velocity of the ball just before it passes through the ring? Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
13.21 m/s
B
12.13 m/s
C
12.31 m/s
D
13.12 m/s