1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
1. Intro to Physics Units Introduction to Units
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a spacecraft moving at a constant speed to the right with respect to the Earth. An observer in the center of the spacecraft notes that two laser beams (one green on the left side and the other blue on the right side of the spacecraft) hit the extremity of the spacecraft at the same time. An observer on Earth records these same two events. According to the observer on Earth, which of the two events occurred first?
Consider a spacecraft moving at a constant speed to the right with respect to the Earth. An observer in the center of the spacecraft notes that two laser beams (one green on the left side and the other blue on the right side of the spacecraft) hit the extremity of the spacecraft at the same time. An observer on Earth records these same two events. According to the observer on Earth, which of the two events occurred first?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The green light hits first the spacecraft
B
The blue light hits first the spacecraft
C
The green and blue lights hit at the same time the spacecraft
D
Cannot be determined from the given information