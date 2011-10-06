A control tower operator detects a red light pulse emitted from an unidentified flying object (UFO) in the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of v. The control tower operator measures the pulse duration to be 1.3 s. A passenger on the UFO observes that the light pulse lasts for 1.1 s. i) Who measures the proper time interval for the duration of the pulse? ii) Express the speed v of the UFO in the Earth's frame as a function of the speed of light c.