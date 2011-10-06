1. Intro to Physics Units
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hydrogen atom confined within a rigid cubical box with sides of length l, where the volume of the box is equal to the volume of a sphere with radius r = 4.13 × 10-11 m. Determine the energy separation between the ground and the second excited state within the context of the particle in a box model, and compare this with the energy separation predicted by the Bohr model.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔEcube = 215 eV , ΔEB = 14.6 eV
B
ΔEcube = 674 eV , ΔEB = 12.1 eV
C
ΔEcube = 547 eV , ΔEB = 27.2eV
D
ΔEcube = 651 eV , ΔEB = 18.4 eV