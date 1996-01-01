35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
141PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an electron confined along the x-direction in a quantum well of width 12.0 nm. Determine the minimum uncertainty of the velocity of the electron in the x direction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.83 × 103 m/s
B
9.66 × 103 m/s
C
1.16 × 105 m/s
D
2.32 × 105 m/s