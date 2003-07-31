5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person throws a ball with a mass of 2.0 kg and a velocity of 10 m/s at an angle of 36° above the horizontal. A headwind blows against the ball with a constant magnitude horizontally. By what percentage will the range of the ball be reduced if the magnitude of the headwind force increases from 2.0 N to 3.0 N?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.00 %
B
8.33 %
C
9.52 %
D
6.25 %