5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a football match, a goalkeeper kicks the football at an angle of 40° above the horizontal which lands in front of another player at a distance of 65 m after 3.3 s. Determine the highest distance that the ball reaches above the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25.1 m
B
13.3 m
C
6.46 m
D
16.3 m