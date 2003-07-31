5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A projectile was launched initially with a horizontal velocity component of 8.0 m/s and an upward velocity component of 16.0 m/s. How long does it take until this projectile reaches the highest point of the trajectory? Ignore air resistance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.59 s
B
2.45 s
C
1.63 s
D
0.82 s