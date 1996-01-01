21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of an ideal gas has a volume of V at 80°C. When the pressure of the gas remains fixed, find the volume when the Kelvin temperature is 1/5 of the initial Kelvin temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 V
B
25 V
C
0.040 V
D
V (unchanged)
E
5.0 V
F
0.20 V