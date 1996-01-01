21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Dry ice sublimes to form a gas that occupies a volume V at 52°C. If the pressure remains constant and the temperature triples to 156°C, find the new volume.
Dry ice sublimes to form a gas that occupies a volume V at 52°C. If the pressure remains constant and the temperature triples to 156°C, find the new volume.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
V (unchanged)
B
3V
C
1.3V
D
1.1V
E
0.33V
F
0.61V