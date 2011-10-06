1. Intro to Physics Units
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Geiger-Müller tube counts 650 disintegrations per second at a time t = 0 originating from an Iodine 131 sample. After 24 hours it counts 597 disintegrations per second. Calculate the half-life T1/2 of Iodine.
A
T1/2 = 22 hours
B
T1/2 = 1.09 days
C
T1/2 = 8.15 days
D
T1/2 = 11.6 days