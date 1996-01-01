4. 2D Kinematics
Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The position of a hypothetical quark moving in sub-atomic space is given by
Calculate how far the hypothetical quark is from its initial position after a period of 4 seconds. The unit of the function s is in angstroms (10-10 m) and the time t is in seconds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.9487 Å
B
9.3431 Å
C
5.8947 Å
D
9.4313 Å