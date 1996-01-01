3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
3. Vectors Adding Vectors by Components
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the vectors C and D in the image, find the magnitude and direction (measured as a counterclockwise angle from the positive x-axis) of the vector difference D - C. Subtracting one vector from another (e.g. D - C) can be thought of as adding the "reverse" of that second D + (- C).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude: 16.8 m; Direction: 195°
B
Magnitude: 16.8 m; Direction: 15.2°
C
Magnitude: 16.8 m; Direction: 105°
D
Magnitude: 19.3 m; Direction: -74.8°