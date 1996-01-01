3. Vectors
Adding Vectors by Components
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aaron takes the following route from his house to the library. The image is not drawn to scale. For the route shown, determine the magnitude and direction of his resultant displacement by using the method of components.
Magnitude: 8.9 km ; Direction: 17.20°
Magnitude: 8.9 km ; Direction: 24.35°
Magnitude: 7.16 km ; Direction: 12.70°
Magnitude: 7.61 km ; Direction: 17.20°