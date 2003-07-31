A soccer player kicks a ball, launching it into the air at the moment the clock starts ticking (t=0) as shown. The ball has an initial velocity of 20 m/s, directed at an upward angle of 45° above ground. Meanwhile, a goalkeeper stands ready, positioned 50 m away from the point of the kick. From the perspective of the kick-off point, the goalkeeper's direct line of sight to the home spot forms a horizontal angle of 30° with the plane of the ball's flight path. Determine the speed and direction the goalkeeper must move in to intercept the ball at the same height from which it was initially kicked. Give the angle with respect to the goalkeeper's line of sight to the kickpoint. Hint: Use laws of sines and cosines



