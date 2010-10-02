30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
As depicted in the figure, there's a square loop with a side length of 9.0 cm placed within a magnetic field pointing into the page. The loop has a resistance of 0.30 Ω. Determine the magnitude and direction of the induced current in this loop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 x 10-2 A, counterclockwise
B
7.4 x 10-4 A, clockwise
C
3.2 x 10-2 A, counterclockwise
D
5.0 x 10-4 A, clockwise