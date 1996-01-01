30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circular loop of diameter 40.0 cm is inserted into a magnetic field directed into the page. Initially, the magnetic field has a magnitude of 0.850 T. The rate of decrease of the magnetic field is -0.0400 T/s. Determine the value of induced emf between the points p and q on the loop. Use shortest length between p and q.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.61 × 10-3 V
B
4.00 × 10-3 V
C
3.61 × 10-3 V
D
1.61 × 10-3 V