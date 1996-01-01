30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a magnetic field that transitions at a constant rate from 0.20 T to 0.40 T within 15 ms, a solenoid containing 1500 turns with a radius of 0.75 cm is positioned. The solenoid's axis is in line with the magnetic field. Determine the magnitude of the resulting electromotive force (emf) of the solenoid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 V
B
3.5 V
C
6.7 V
D
14 V