21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molar mass of Nitrogen is 28.01 g/mol. If the root-mean-square speed of the nitrogen molecules is 509 m/s, how many molecules with this speed moving between the left and right faces of a cube of length 0.2 m are required to produce a pressure of 1.5 atm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.03 × 1023 molecules
B
2.02 × 1023 molecules
C
1.01 × 1023 molecules
D
1.01 × 1022 molecules