21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.15m long cube filled with nitrogen (N2, molar mass 28.01 g/mol) at a rms velocity of 524m/s. Imagine a molecule repeatedly moving between the left and right faces, then determine the average force exerted on one of the cube's faces. Take the motion to be perpendicular to the left and right faces.
A 0.15m long cube filled with nitrogen (N2, molar mass 28.01 g/mol) at a rms velocity of 524m/s. Imagine a molecule repeatedly moving between the left and right faces, then determine the average force exerted on one of the cube's faces. Take the motion to be perpendicular to the left and right faces.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.52 × 10-19 N
B
8.52 × 10-17 N
C
1.63 × 10-22 N
D
8.52 × 10-20 N
E
1.63 × 10-21 N