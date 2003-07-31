5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The study of animal jumps is common in the academic discipline. The jumps are often reported in multiples of body length. Grasshoppers have attained maximum heights of 95.2 cm above the ground. If a grasshopper leaps at 54.0° above the horizontal, determine the takeoff speed for the leap.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.53 m/s
B
4.32 m/s
C
5.34 m/s
D
7.35 m/s